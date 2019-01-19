WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An airboat caught fire in the Florida Everglades in West Broward, injuring one person.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the vessel suddenly ignited near Mile Marker 43 of Interstate 75, Saturday, creating a scary situation for the six people on board.

A passenger suffered minor burns on his arms. He is expected to be OK.

Pictures taken by BSFR showed the charred airboat after crews put out the flames.

Officials said an equipment malfunction caused the fire.

