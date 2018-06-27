1 hurt, 1 arrested in Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a woman in connection to a Liberty City shooting.

One woman was struck by a bullet Tuesday in a neighborhood along Northwest 12th Avenue and 64th Street.

Fortunately, the victim is expected to survive.

Miami Police said Tiffany Gainous was the person who pulled the trigger.

Gainous has been charged with attempted felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

She is being held without bond.

