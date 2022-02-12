MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an area where they found an adult male victim suffering from lacerations from a sharp object at the 20700 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 3:43 a.m., Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the victim on scene, and transported him to a local hospital.

According to investigations, the subject approached the victim from the rear.

No word on the identity of the suspect.

The incident is under investigation.

