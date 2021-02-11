1 hospitalized, police searching for 1 following incident in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital, and police are searching for another person possibly connected to an incident in Southwest Miami-Dade involving a vehicle that has rolled over.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 216 Street and 112th Avenue, just off the Florida Turnpike, at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fire rescue officials confirmed one person was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle fled from the crash site.

Cameras captured a car that has come to rest on its roof and another vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.