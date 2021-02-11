1 hospitalized, police searching for 1 following hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital, and police are searching for another person after a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the Florida Turnpike exit ramp at Southwest 186th Street at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fire rescue officials confirmed one person was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who caused the crash fled from the scene.

Cameras captured a car that has come to rest on its roof and another vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

