1 hospitalized following stabbing in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim of a stabbing in Pompano Beach is now fighting for their life in the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Northeast Ninth Avenue, near Northeast 30th Street, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.

Police arrested 16-year-old Zachary Stoddard on the charge of attempted murder.

Rescue crews transported a man with life-threatening injuries to an area hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

