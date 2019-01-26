1 hospitalized following shooting in Miami

An employee at an auto dealership reportedly shot a customer who charged at him with a knife in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the scene of the shooting at Easy Auto Pay along Northwest 79th Street and Fifth Court, around 3:48 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the employee shot the customer after he charged at him with a knife. The man was reportedly angry with the service he received.

Rescue crews transported the customer to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

