1 hospitalized following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - There is a heavy police presence in Miami following a shooting that resulted in one victim being hospitalized.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Street, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Miami Edison Senior High School and iTech Magnet High School are currently on lockdown as a precaution.

A perimeter has been set up from Northwest First Avenue through Third Avenue from 57th Street through 60th Street.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

