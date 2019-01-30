1 hospitalized following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man was injured after an apparent shooting in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the area of Southwest 14th Avenue and 23rd Street, just before 8:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said the incident began when the suspect went to his ex-girlfriend’s house to talk with her.

However, after his ex-girlfriend showed up with a male friend, the suspect grabbed a gun and shot the male friend in the chest, police said.

Fire rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police have detained the suspect and are questioning him and the ex-girlfriend.

