1 hospitalized following rollover wreck in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital following a rollover wreck in Oakland Park.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a black coupe clipped the back of another vehicle along Oakland Park Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, around 1 p.m., Thursday.

The impact of the collision caused the black coupe to flip over onto its roof.

Witnesses in the area helped the driver get out of the vehicle.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported one person to Holy Cross Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

