1 hospitalized following possible hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist had to be transported to the hospital following a possible hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 147th Avenue and Eighth Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue crews transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

