1 hospitalized following police-involved shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting involving police officers in North Miami, according to sources.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast 125th Street and 11th Court, Friday afternoon.

“I heard two shots — ‘Boom!’ ‘Boom!'” a witness who works near the scene said. “Immediately, I ducked under my desk because I didn’t know where the gunshots was coming, where it was coming from, but I knew that they was coming directly off 125th Street. When I came outside and I see this, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, it happened really, really close,’ and I just thank God I didn’t see a bullet shell or anything go into my office.”

7News cameras captured at least 16 police units while detectives worked their investigation.

