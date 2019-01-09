1 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle collision in North Miami landed one person in the hospital and left several others injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash involving four cars along Northeast Fourth Avenue and 135th Street, around 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Rescue crews treated four people at the scene for minor injuries.

One person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

