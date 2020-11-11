1 hospitalized following crash involving tractor trailer in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been left hospitalized after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash along Okeechobee Road near West Third Avenue at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce HD showed the three vehicles involved in the crash, including a tractor-trailer.

Paramedics transported one person as a trauma alert to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Two other patients were treated on the scene, fire officials said.

The roadways were closed to traffic but have since reopened.

