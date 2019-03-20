1 hospitalized following crash involving M-DCPS school bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital following a crash involving a Miami-Dade County Public Schools bus in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the Liberty City neighborhood, near Northwest 12th Avenue and 62nd Street, around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a car struck the bus and then took off from the scene of the crash.

The impact of the crash resulted in damage to the front of the school bus.

The driver was later located after police set up a perimeter.

Rescue crews transported the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the school bus is said to be OK.

There were no children on board the school bus at the time of the collision.

The school bus is being prepped for towing.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as police have blocked off the road at Northwest 12th Avenue and 62nd Street.

