1 hospitalized following car fire in Miami Gardens; northbound lanes blocked on NW 7th Ave.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been transported to the hospital after their car caught fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest Seventh Street and 171st Street, around 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews transported the driver to an area hospital in unknown condition.

All northbound lanes on Northwest Seventh Avenue have since been blocked. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.