1 hospitalized, dog rescued after Hollywood apartment catches fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital and pulled a dog to safety after a fire sparked inside an apartment in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at an apartment building in the Carriage Hills community, Monday.

Firefighters battled smoke that was coming from the unit. They were able to contain the flames quickly.

Crews were also able to save the dog inside the apartment.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.