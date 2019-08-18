1 hospitalized after stabbing in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, witnesses said, they were stabbed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers surrounded the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 79th Street, early Saturday morning.

A witness said he found the victim lying on the ground with a woman trying to put pressure on the wound.

“Homie was passed out, bleeding everywhere. I don’t know who did it, simple as that, you know what I’m saying?” said the witness. “So I’m checking on him, and I told homie in the gas station, the little short one, ‘Call 911.'”

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews tending to the victim at the scene. He was put in an ambulance and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not released any information about the incident.

