1 hospitalized after smoke enters plane’s cockpit after leaving Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One person had to be hospitalized after smoke in the cockpit of a passenger plane forced it to return to Miami International Aiport.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, at around 9 a.m., units responded to the call at MIA.

There was a total of six patients evaluated at the scene, one of which was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The flight was said to be on its way to Newark, New Jersey, but had to return to the gate at MIA.

The cause of the smoke has yet to be determined.

