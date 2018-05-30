1 hospitalized after shooting near Miami store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting near a Miami convenience store ended with a person being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue are on the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 32nd Street in Miami, Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told 7News there was some kind of incident in the street between two cars.

The owner of a nearby store said a bullet fired by someone inside at least one car struck one of his customers in the foot.

Police have roped off the area along Northwest Seventh Avenue as they conduct their investigation.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

