PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting inside a Broward County Transit bus in Plantation that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Plantation Police, the incident took place near Broward Boulevard and Nob Hill Road, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators believe it all began as some sort of altercation between two people on the bus that escalated.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene and remains at large. Police have set up a perimeter as they continue their search.

Police described the subject as a shorter male with short low-cut hair. He was last seen wearing a dark or black shirt, tan shorts and carrying a backpack.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.