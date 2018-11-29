1 hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the City of Miami.

According to Miami Police, officers received reports of a shots fired near the 2100 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, Thursday early afternoon.

Shortly after, officers received a call of a man who was dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the two incidents are related and are now investigating.

No information has been given in regards to a shooter or the victim’s condition.

