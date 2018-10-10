1 hospitalized after shooting at NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after gunfire broke out at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured a heavy presence from Miami-Dade and Opa-locka police at the U-Gas located at the corner of Northwest 135th Street and 27th Avenue, just after 11 p.m., Wednesday.

A white BMW sedan with a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the windshield was parked underneath one of the awnings at the business.

Cameras also captured a bullet casing on the ground.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear what led up to the gunfire or whether or not police are looking for a shooter or shooters.

Officers have shut down an entire block near the gas station while they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

