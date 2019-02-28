FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rail services have resumed after a sailboat struck a Fort Lauderdale railroad bridge, sending one person to the hospital.

The sailboat struck the Florida East Coast Railway bridge over the New River around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Both train traffic on the FEC tracks and marine traffic on the river were stopped because of the collision.

One person aboard the sailboat was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Just before 5 p.m., the bridge was back down and has reopened to rail traffic. The sailboat has been removed.

