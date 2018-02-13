1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash along State Road 826 sent one person to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on SR 826, just past Northwest 154th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said one person inside the flipped over vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital.

The incident is now under investigation.

