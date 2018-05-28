1 hospitalized after reports of shots fired lead to ‘stampede’ in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, police said, reports of shots fired in the heart of South Beach on Memorial Day sent panicked revelers running away.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near Ninth Street and Ocean Drive.

The chaotic scene was sparked after officials received reports of shots fired, at around 8:15 p.m.

Surveillance cameras captured dozens of people running down a street. However, police have not confirmed the footage is linked to the Ocean Drive incident.

Officials said the victim sustained a minor injury. That person was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

In a statement, Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said, “Officers canvassed the area and located no gunshot victims nor signs of a shooting.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.