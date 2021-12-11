MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police responded to a call of a possible shooting inside of an apartment near Washington Avenue around 6:50 a.m., Saturday morning.

Officers arrived and located a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

