AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after a shooting involving a police officer at an apartment complex in Aventura.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Camden Apartments along Northeast 190th Street, just after 4 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the subject was injured, and no police officers were hurt.

Paramedics transported the injured person to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials said the scene has been secured and is safe for all residents. Detectives remain at the scene as they attempt to determine what led up to the shooting.

