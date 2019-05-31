1 hospitalized after police-involved crash on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after a crash involving a police vehicle along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade has led to massive traffic congestion on the roadway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene along the northbound lanes where the Turnpike meets the Don Shula Expressway, just after 9:30 p.m., Friday.

A photo sent in to 7News captured rescue crews and congested lanes.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Officials said the crash involved a police vehicle but have not specified which agency or how many lanes have been shut down.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.