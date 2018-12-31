1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Miami.

Miami Police were seen conducting their investigation near Northwest 27 Avenue and Fourth Street, early Monday morning.

First responders were spotted working on a victim at the scene. The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Jorge Doledo, a resident who lives near the scene said this is the first time he has ever seen something like this.

“It’s something crazy, ’cause I’ve literally lived right there for like four years and I’ve never heard nothing like that,” he said.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers were seen beginning to take apart the crime scene. However, where they stand in their investigation is unclear.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

