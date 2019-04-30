1 hospitalized after North Miami Beach home erupts in flames

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished an overnight blaze that erupted inside a North Miami Beach house and left one person hurt.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northeast 16th Avenue and 158th Street, just before 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a couple and their dog managed to make it out of the home safely.

“I woke up to the smell of smoke, I thought it might’ve been a cigarette burning or something burning in my bed. It wasn’t my bed,” said Shawn Wakeley. “I walked out of the room, got her and my dog out, made sure they were safe, ran back in and pulled the owner out as far as I can get him, but the smoke kept me from being able to breathe, so I had to run back out.”

The couple said they rented a room out inside the home.

During their swift escape, they found the owner of the home, later identified as Derek Lawrence, unconscious in his bedroom where they believe the fire started.

“The back side of the room, which is that window that’s broken,” Wakeley said as he pointed at the room. “It was a mattress that was on fire.”

“I opened the door and a rush of smoke came in,” the girlfriend added. “Then it was, ‘OK, we gotta get out.'”

Wakeley believes he knows what the cause of the fire is.

“It’s a cigarette. He was found asleep with a cigarette,” he said. “It’s the only thing I can think of.”

The owner was evaluated at the scene and then put in the back of an ambulance with an oxygen mask over his face.

He was transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center’s Burn Center for treatment.

Officials have not yet provided any information on the extent of his injuries.

“Our firefighters quickly went inside, found the victim, were able to pull the victim out,” said MDFR Lt. Kirsten Miller. ”

The Red Cross arrived at the scene a short time later to provide any assistance the couple might need.

“We’re safe, we’re OK but we have nowhere to go because of that,” Wakeley said.

