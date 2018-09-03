COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews took one person to the hospital after being in a multi-vehicle crash in Coconut Creek.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the wreck involving three vehicles at the intersection of Loxahatchee Road and North State Road 7, at around 9 p.m., Monday.

In photos provided by the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, a vehicle is seen rolled over onto its roof.

Officials said the driver of that vehicle was pulled out by good Samaritans.

One person was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated.

State Road 7 was shut down while authorities worked to clear the road.

