1 hospitalized after Miami-Dade County truck drives off I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a Miami-Dade County truck was transported to the hospital after driving off Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 28th Street, just before 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, struck a guardrail and hit a light pole before driving off of I-95 and onto a home’s backyard.

The driver was then trapped inside the vehicle after it flipped over along the southbound side of the highway.

Rescue crews transported the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There are currently no road closures in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.