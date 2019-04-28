1 hospitalized after Lyft ride in Little Havana ends in crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he collided with a driver working for the ride-hailing service Lyft in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 12th Avenue and First Street, Sunday morning.

Officials said a car carrying three passengers was struck by a red vehicle, causing the first car to slam into a building wall.

The front of the car sustained extensive damaged, but the passengers said they’re grateful to have only suffered minor injuries.

“It’s the first time I’m part of a big car crash like this. As you can see the car crash is pretty significant, so it actually really scared me,” said passenger Sebastian Escobar, “but I’m glad that everyone is all fine and ready to go.”

The passengers said their driver works for Lyft. They were all treated at the scene.

The driver of the red car was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

