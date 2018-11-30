1 hospitalized after I-95 crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

Florida Highway Patrol and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes near the Commercial Boulevard exit, just after 10:15 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the victim was inside a car that hit a wall.

Crews shut down all southbound lanes as they worked to clear the scene. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear.

