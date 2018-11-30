1 hospitalized after I-95 crash in Oakland Park; SB lanes closed

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

Florida Highway Patrol and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near the Commercial Boulevard exit, just after 10:15 p.m., Friday.

All southbound lanes closed on I-95 at Commercial Blvd. in Broward County due to a traffic crash with injuries. Please seek an alternative route. @FHPPalmBeach will update when lanes open. pic.twitter.com/qsEA2bXGjs — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) December 1, 2018

Officials said the victim was inside a car that hit a wall.

Traffic cameras showed heavy delays along the highway as crews worked the scene.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

