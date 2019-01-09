1 hospitalized after home catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to put out flames after a home caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Northeast Sixth Avenue and 12th Street, Wednesday.

One person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The three residents of the home have since been displaced by the fire.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to give aid.

