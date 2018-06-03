1 hospitalized after hit and run in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized following a hit and run collision in Northeast Miami-Dade, Sunday morning.

A surveillance camera captured the scene outside a gas station along Northeast 119th Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

The footage shows what appears to be a vehicle hitting the man while riding on a scooter. The man is then thrown from the scooter and lands on the street.

A few moments later, someone can be seen exiting the vehicle to check the area before returning to the car and leaving the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

