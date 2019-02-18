SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a fire broke out at a townhouse Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews reponded to the scene along Southwest 68th Court and 45th Lane, at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Resident Rick Sanchez said this is the second fire that has sparked in the building in less than a week.

“This is the second time. Last week a similar incident happened with the same apartment, and this week it was more intese,” said Sanchez. “It was more — they had to take him out, and smoke was everywhere, and it went into the next building as well, to the next apartment over.”

Firefighters were able to put out Monday’s blaze and ventilate the structure.

Paramedics treated three people for possible smoke inhalation. They took one of these patients to an area hospital for further treatment.

Four cats were found dead in the townhome.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

