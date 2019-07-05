1 hospitalized after fight on Haulover Beach sandbar

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One patient had to be transported to the hospital after a fight broke out on a Haulover Beach sandbar.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Police responded to the brawl in the water just after 11:30 a.m., Friday.

The victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen talking to one man on a boat while others remained in the water.

It remains unclear if an arrest will or has been made following the fight.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.