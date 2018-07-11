1 hospitalized after driver crashes into Northwest Miami-Dade Church

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Northwest Miami-Dade church.

The driver slammed into Church of God of Prophecy, near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 60th Street, Tuesday night.

A person who was trapped in the vehicle was later taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Plywood could be spotted covering the hole left behind by the crash, Wednesday.

