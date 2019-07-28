1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside NE Miami-Dade synagogue

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, police said, they were shot outside of a synagogue in Northeast Miami-Dade by someone inside a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple on the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street, Sunday evening.

Investigators said the victim was standing outside the house of worship when they were hit by gunfire, just after 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The patient is listed in stable condition.

Police said they do not know whether or not the shooting was a possible hate crime.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

