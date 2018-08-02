1 hospitalized after dirt bike crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and dirt bike in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers blocked off the corner of 200 block and Southwest 31st Avenue, just before 6 p.m., Thursday evening.

Fire rescue rushed a young man to the hospital with traumatic head injuries after he struck the side of the red SUV with his dirt bike.

It remains unclear if the driver of the SUV suffered any injuries.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.

