1 hospitalized after crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after they were ejected from a car after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 7400 block of Northwest 36th Street, Thursday afternoon.

The crash appears to involve a United States Postal Service truck and a dark-colored SUV.

It is unknown what led to the crash. However, the driver of the SUV was ejected as a result of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was transported in unknown condition.

It also remains unknown if there were any other injuries.

