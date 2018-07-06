1 hospitalized after crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash in Little Haiti that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Northwest 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue, at around 1 a.m., Friday.

According to officials, one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where an engine and a car battery could be seen in the middle of the street.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Police believe speed was a factor.

At this point The intersection of Northwest 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue remains shut down.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.