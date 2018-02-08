1 hospitalized after car, school bus crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a car and a school bus in Miami Beach sent one person to the hospital, Thursday afternoon.

The car collided with the school bus, near 10th Street and West Avenue.

Miami Beach Police tweeted a picture of the collision.

One student was on board the bus but wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the car was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK.

