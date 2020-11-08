1 hospitalized after car goes into canal in Lauderhill amid Broward flooding

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a car went into a canal in Lauderhill, as residents in Broward County deal with heavy downpours and widespread flooding caused by Tropical Storm Eta.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue and 21st Street, Sunday night.

#BREAKING #Lauderhill fire units on scene of vehicle that drove into a canal. 4121 NW 21th St. Firefighters pulled one subject from vehicle and searching for others. Patient being txp to @BrowardHealth in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/uWak6dotL7 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) November 9, 2020

Crews have pulled one person from the vehicle and then transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Since they do not know whether there were any passengers in the vehicle, rescue divers continued searching the water.

A photo shared by fire rescue officials shows a firefighter and a diver on the scene.

Rising water has become a concern across Broward.

In a Dania Beach neighborhood, roads turned into rivers

“We do our best,” said area resident Nelson Stark.

Several cars were stalled in the street near Southwest 40th Avenue and 52nd Street.

“The car shut down, so they told me to turn around and go back,” said a driver.

Floodwaters also crept very close to doorsteps, even before nightfall.

Some residents resorted to rafts in the roadways.

Vehicles also made waves in Lauderdale Lakes, including near Northwest 44th Avenue and 29th Street.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.