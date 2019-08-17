1 hospitalized after car fire near Miami Wendy’s

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a car caught fire near a Wendy’s restaurant in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and Seventh Street, just after 4:45 p.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video captured the vehicle fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

