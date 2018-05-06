1 hospitalized after car crashes into curb, palm tree in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened early Sunday morning and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a driver may have hit a curb, then slammed into a tree near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 96th Street.

Luckily, officials were able to pull the driver out of the car.

“It appears to be a single-vehicle accident,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Rya Jadallah. “The vehicle may have hit the curb and struck the palm tree, causing it to catapult. The victim was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle.”

The victim has been taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

