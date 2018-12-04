1 hospitalized after boat catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 65-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene where the vessel was docked near Northwest 56th Court and 27th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

#Media FLFR is on scene of a 32’ boat fire at 2700 NE 56 ct 1 adult male transported to Broward with burn injuries fire out at this time @FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/vNKVMJhXYh — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) December 4, 2018

Crews transported the 65-year-old man to Broward Health Medical Center after he suffered extensive burns to his face and arms.

Officials said the man was working on the boat when some kind of explosion occurred.

